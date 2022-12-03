Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

  • Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) Irish operation doled out three months’ unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures.

  • Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a “voluntary time off” program, the Business Post reports.

  • “Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options,” Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its business in Ireland.

  • Intel has nearly 5,000 employees across Ireland.

  • The move comes as the chipmaker cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast in October and warned it would lay off staff. Intel also said it would reduce costs amid the macroeconomic uncertainties.

  • Intel reported revenue of $15.3 billion in the third quarter, down 20% year-over-year.

  • The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion.

  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.10% at $29.80 premarket on the last check Friday.

