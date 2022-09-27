Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

Intel plans to start selling graphics chips for videogamers next month, aiming to get a piece of a lucrative market dominated by competitors Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices

Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12.