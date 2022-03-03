Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley’s list of chip names.

Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore downgraded Intel’s stock

INTC,

-1.33%

to underperform from equal weight Thursday, as part of what he said was a move to “rebalance” ratings and “shift away from inexpensive cyclical stocks, at the margin.”

