Intel Cut Its Dividend. These Stocks Could Be Next. 

Intel



is cutting its dividend. In a treacherous environment for the economy and profits, more companies could do the same.

On Wednesday, Intel (ticker: INTC) cut its dividend by 66% to an annual 50 cents a share, helping push the stock down about 16% in the past month. Intel has lost market share for chips to



Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD) and has struggled to meet Wall Street’s earnings targets. Weighing on earnings is weak PC demand, with year-over-year declines in sales. A dividend cut this large may partly reflect the economic environment, but also the company’s own problems.