Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening

Intel Confirms Chipmakers’ Problems Are Worsening

by

It’s been a terrible year for chip and semiconductor makers. 

And things are not about to get better according to Intel  (INTC) .

The sector is plagued by a mountain of problems. Demand for tech products is weakening as the economic slowdown deepens and uncertainty about an upcoming recession intensifies. 

But semiconductors are in almost everything: from telephones to computers to cars to data centers. The fear of recession raises fears that the customers of the data center  are the companies that will be obliged to reduce their expenses. Investors are also concerned that consumers will choose to postpone purchases of computers, phones and other gadgets, which in turn will cause manufacturers of these products to postpone or cancel orders for parts and components.