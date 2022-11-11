Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Buys Up Intel, Mobileye Stock

CEO Pat Gelsinger recently has been buying up shares of the chip giant that he helms, but he has spent far more for shares of recently spun-off

Mobileye


which is developing autonomous driving technologies.

Gelsinger paid $2.5 million on Oct. 28 for 120,000 Mobileye (ticker: MBLY) shares at the IPO price of $21 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gelsinger serves as Mobileye’s chairman. He also paid a tenth of that, $250,000, on Oct. 31 for 8,830 Intel shares (INTC), an average price of $28.16 each. Gelsinger now owns 96,049 Intel shares directly, and another 266,530 shares through trusts.