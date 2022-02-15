Text size







Intel Corp

.

agreed to buy Israeli company





Tower Semiconductor



for $5.4 billion as it looks to expand its manufacturing capacity and technology portfolio amid rising demand.





Intel



will pay $53 per share in cash for Tower, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Tower’s (ticker: TSEM) shares surged 50.62% to $48.07 in premarket trading. Intel (ticker: INTC) rose1.09%