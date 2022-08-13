Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 28-21 loss to 49ers in preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers held leads in the first quarter and fourth quarter but were unable to hang on to win the 2022 preseason opener on Friday night, losing 28-21 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

It was over when…

…third-string quarterback Danny Etling was stopped on fourth-and-inches inside 49ers territory with under five minutes to go and the Packers trailing by seven points. The 49ers took over and killed off the rest of the fourth quarter clock.

Game balls

– OL Jon Runyan and Josh Myers: The interior starting duo looks ready for Week 1. Both were terrific teaming up for combo blocks and sealing off the interior of the pocket in the first half.

– WR Amari Rodgers: His three touches produced 91 total yards. More on No. 8 later.

– WR Danny Davis: The rookie from Wisconsin caught two passes for 45 yards, including a twisting 33-yard touchdown right before the half.

Key stat

105: The 49ers scored two touchdowns in the first half on wide-open passes spanning 76 yards (Danny Gray) and 39 yards (Ray Ray McCloud).

Quick takes

– The Packers sat 33 players, including most of the starting defense. The result was some disjointed football. The 49ers stung the Packers’ backups for a couple of explosive plays early.

– Jordan Love was up and down in the first appearance of his third NFL season. He led the Packers into 49ers territory on five straight possessions, made two big-time throws to produce touchdowns and was unlucky on two of his three interceptions, but he was also sporadically inaccurate and made a few head-scratching decisions with the football.

– Rookie sensation Romeo Doubs made himself open several times and could have produced a big night with a few better-timed or better-placed throws. He also had two drops, including one resulting in a pick. His release and ability to stack the cornerback with vertical speed created a pretty touchdown in the first quarter. The “wow” plays continue.

– Amari Rodgers didn’t catch a pass until the fourth quarter, but he did look explosive on a 50-yard kickoff return in the first half, and his 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown helped show off the return of his burst and tackle-breaking ability at a slimmed-down 202 pounds.

– The starting offensive line was Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan Jr., Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman. Zach Tom eventually came into the game at right tackle and Newman slid inside to right guard.

– Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton both flashed throughout the game along the defensive line. Each player had a tackle for loss and a few quarterback pressures. This is a really deep position group.

– Tight end Tyler Davis had a rough first half. He missed at least two run blocks resulting in negative plays and then had the drop creating Love’s first interception.

– Rookie kicker Gabe Brkic made a mess of his opening field goal attempt, missing wide left. He did connect on his three extra point attempts.

– Rookie Tyler Goodson was the first running back on the field and finished with a team-high 14 touches (61 total yards). He showed some burst as a runner. His highlight play was a 23-yard gain on a well-designed screen in the first half. Later, rookie BJ Baylor created a 68-yard play on a catch against the blitz, and Dexter Williams ripped off a 25-yard run.

What’s next

The Packers (0-1) will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday next week before the two teams play a preseason game at Lambeau Field on Friday night.

