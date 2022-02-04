Instacart worker hailed as hero after saving man during delivery

An Instacart shopper is being hailed as a hero — including by model Bella Hadid — after she tearfully recounted how following her gut instinct may have saved her customer’s life during a propane leak.

In her emotional TikTok video, Jessica Higgs said she received an order from a woman who was ordering food for her elderly dad, who was unable to shop for himself.

“I’m going the extra mile for this customer like I always do, but for whatever reason, this time I was going even further in checking the back and everything,” the tearful woman says in her car.

Higgs explains that the daughter had told her to drop the order off on the porch, but that “something was telling me, ‘No, you gotta help this man out,’” Higgs says.

Higgs described going the extra mile for her customer. TikTok / jessicahiggs3

She says that when the man came out, she offered to help him bring the groceries inside his home — despite Instacart’s protocol.

“But I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside and I put them down wherever he wanted me to put them, and you’re not supposed to but I did,” Higgs continues.

“You’re just supposed to take a picture and leave. And I could not just leave,” she says. “I got to message the lady because I was very concerned for her dad that he just looked sick and I didn’t know what to do. So I messaged her and I said, ‘If I say that the order is complete, I won’t be able to message you and I want to tell you this.’”

She said she told the woman she saw a propane tank in her father’s home.

“I was in there maybe five feet and I got dizzy. And I said there’s got to be a leak,” she recalled.

According to Higgs, the daughter replied that she would have her son go check on her father — and later proceeded to change her tip on the order from $14 to $100.

However, what made Higgs more emotional was the message the daughter wrote.

The daughter left a glowing review after Higgs’ visit. TikTok / jessicahiggs3

“Thank you so much, once my son went to check on my dad it turned out it definitely was leaking, you definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life!!!” the woman wrote.

The video has received more than 3 million views as of Friday morning.

Among the roughly 155,000 comments was one by Hadid.

“You are not ‘just an insta cart worker’!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don’t even know. Thank U for being U!!!!!!!” the 25-year-old supermodel wrote.

In a statement, Instacart said it was thankful for shoppers like Higgs. It was unclear where the woman lives.

“We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others. This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica,” Instacart said, WTSP reported.