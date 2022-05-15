Inspirational Gary Payton II super fan gives Warriors good luck in Game 6 win

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Inspirational GP2 super fan gives Dubs good luck in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II hasn’t stepped foot on the court in the Warriors’ postseason run since he was injured in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 3.

Still, he has managed to impact the game in a way that goes beyond basketball.

Noah, Payton’s biggest fan, got to ring in Game 6 against the Grizzlies at Chase Center.

After getting blown out by 39 points in an ugly Game 5 loss in Memphis, Noah’s presence gave the Warriors the extra good luck charm they needed to pull out the series-clinching win at home.

Noah was previously in the hospital following a stem transplant.

Right before his 10th birthday, Noah got a surprise visit from his favorite basketball player.

As the Warriors advance to the conference finals and get ready to face the winner of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series, Noah, and the rest of Dub Nation hope Payton will be able to return to the court and play a role in the Warriors’ postseason run.

