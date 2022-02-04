Insignia 24-inch 4K Ultra HD TV—Fire TV Edition is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Outfit any room in your house with a screen for the Super Bowl. (Photo: Amazon)

Don’t want to miss a second of the big game while running to another room during the Super Bowl? Well, with this incredible deal, you can afford to have it playing in multiple rooms of the house so you don’t miss a single pass. Amazon has slashed the price of the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition to $100! We repeat: $100 — that’s a whopping $70 off. Plus, after enjoying watching your team’s victory, you’ll be set up to ride out the rest of winter with cold weather binge-fests.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Let’s fix that: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$100 $170 at Amazon

Impressive picture and sound

Even though the price is low, the wow factor is high — the Insignia 4K TV has a crisp picture and vivid colors. The audio, too, is top-notch. No wonder over 14,800 customers have bestowed a five-star rating on this set. “I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” reported one of them. “As far as clarity goes, I believe (HD) 720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”

The best shows and movies

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV and more without a separate streaming box or stick. (Cord cutters, rejoice!) And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, ‘Alexa, play A Simple Favor,’ and voilà!

How does it compare to other built-in video-streaming TVs? Take the LG 24-inch HD LED TV — it doesn’t come with video streaming or smart-home voice features built-in, and it’s way pricier. Hard pass.

Story continues

A veritable cornucopia of streaming options awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

Cut the cord and ditch cable

With its built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV lets you break free from cable. You won’t experience lag or latency while streaming HD movies and TV shows, either.

“I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV,” continued the shopper. “It actually works a lot better than the USB plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason. Super handy in campgrounds with weak Wi-Fi or when using my phone’s hot spot.”

The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV has three HDMI ports, so you can hook up a soundbar, video game console, or Blu-ray player. You can even surf the web right on the TV.

For just 100 bucks, to say this is a steal is an understatement. “Great value,” said a fan.

$100 $170 at Amazon

