‘Insidious 5’ Starts Production, Adds additional cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films are set to start production on Insidious 5, the latest installment in the hit horror series with Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass joining returning cast members that include Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. Wilson will direct the film, marking his directorial debut.

Set ten years after the end of Insidious 2, Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) heads east to drop his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) off at an idyllic, ivy-covered university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both.

Scott Teems penned the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell and Teems, and based on characters created by Whannell. Jason Blum is producing the film for Blumhouse, along with franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Oren Peli is also producing. Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek and Brian Kavanaugh Jones are executive producing.

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films will release the film in cinemas on July 7, 2023.

The Insidious film franchise has earned over half a billion dollars globally, with the fourth film earning $167 million worldwide – the biggest box office in the franchise. Released internationally by Sony Pictures in 2018, Insidious: The Last Key, became the first film in the horror franchise to cross over $100 million overseas.

Wilson is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Rush. Simpkins is represented by CAA and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein. Byrne is represented by CAA and RGM Artists. Daniel is represented by Nicolosi & Co., EKG Talent Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson and Fiennes. Dager is represented by Gersh, Namof & Company, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Abbass is repped by Agence Adequat and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.