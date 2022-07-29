Insider proposes Kevin Durant for Anthony Davis swap

As various analysts propose trades for disgruntled Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, one agent suggests that the best option is a swap including Kyrie Irving for the Lakers’ Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

While there are reports that the Boston Celtics are working towards a trade for the sharpshooting forward, a deal is not done yet.

With uncertainty on the situation, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus sent a variety of questions about what the Lakers should do with Westbrook to a wide range of figures in basketball including everything from “executives to agents to fellow colleagues in the media.”

One insider suggested a blockbuster swap:

“Kyrie is the move. They should offer Davis with Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”

Another analyst suggested that a three-team-trade between the Lakers, Nets and Pacers could move some assets around. However, he infers that this would benefit the Lakers most saying, “Even if that saved the Nets a ton of money and Indiana got two firsts out of it, do they agree to work together to help LeBron and the Lakers contend?”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire