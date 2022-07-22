Insider names four potential fits for Red Sox

Four potential fits for Red Sox at trade deadline, per MLB insider originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Set to begin the second half of their 2022 campaign, the Boston Red Sox have a major decision to make over the next week.

They must decide whether they want to be buyers or sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The direction they take likely will depend on how they perform in their upcoming series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers. Ahead of Friday’s game vs. Toronto, the Red Sox sit two games behind the Blue Jays for the third Wild Card spot.

If Boston chooses to buy, first base and the bullpen appear to be its biggest areas of need. A starting pitcher, especially one under team control beyond 2022, could also be on the radar.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently named four players who could soon be traded and are potential fits for the Red Sox:

Feinsand: “Bard’s third season in Colorado has been his best, as he’s posted a 2.02 ERA in 35 appearances this season. The 37-year-old has excelled of late, allowing just two earned runs over his final 21 outings before the break, pitching to a 0.81 ERA during that stretch. Bard is earning $4.4 million in 2022 and will be a free agent this winter.”

Josh Bell, 1B, Nationals

Feinsand: “Bell has just two home runs over the past month, but he has 15 extra-base hits and an impressive .360/.430/.596 slash line during that time. With the worst record in the Majors at the break, Washington appears headed for a fire sale, and Bell – an impending free agent – should be among those on the move. Bell could provide help at DH for a contender without a need at first base.”

Feinsand: “Castillo is the No. 1 starter available on this year’s trade market right now, and his recent performance has only cemented that status. The right-hander went 4-0 with a 1.00 ERA in his final four starts prior to the All-Star break, as he struck out 33 batters in 27 innings.”

Feinsand: “Robertson’s renaissance has carried into July; the veteran closer had a 1.69 ERA in his final nine appearances prior to the break, making him one of the prime rental candidates on the market. His experience as both a closer and setup man will make him appealing to most contending clubs.”

The Red Sox have the prospects to get a deal done for any of the aforementioned players, though acquiring Castillo (under team control through 2023) would be pricey. If Chaim Bloom and Co. opt to sell instead, these could be Xander Bogaerts (opt-out after this season), Nathan Eovaldi (pending free agent) and J.D. Martinez’s (pending free agent) final days in a Boston uniform.

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.