Inside Ukraine’s fight against Russia at Kyiv airport

KYIV, Ukraine – Distant artillery cracks across the gloomy sky at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport, where hardened Ukrainian soldiers struggle to hold on to the besieged city’s vital link to the outside world.

The battle-ready men casually maneuver in small groups past bomb-blistered vehicles and shattered terminal entrance windows – cigarettes dangling from their lips and rifles clutched in their hands. For them, the clock is running out, and they are desperate for more Western support.

Just over a week ago, the airport was still considered one of the busiest aviation hubs in all of Europe, flying travelers in and out of a city on edge.

But since Russia launched a large-scale invasion of the country last Wednesday – the latest bloody chapter in the already simmering eight-year conflict – the installation has become a frontline in the fight against Russian troops.

“Of course, this is a big target; we have already had shelling. Getting this airport is key to capturing the city of Kyiv,” General Serhiy Kryvonos, former Deputy Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Army, told The Post from a mortar-wracked entrance area.

“We need more anti-tank missile systems. If we are provided with aviation, we would be able to quickly destroy the many convoys surrounding Kyiv piece-by-piece.”

Two Ukrainian soldiers sit next to an entrance at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport. Garbage and debris surround the Ukrainian stronghold at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport.

Kryvonos, who founded Ukraine’s Special Forces four years ago, said the much-anticipated Russian assault team has been lagging, as their fuel supplies are reaching exhaustion, and they are preparing to shore up logistics and equipment to keep going.

“It is not so much about destroying the tanks but destroying the fueling trucks. And Europe has to understand that if they don’t support us, they will be the next target,” Kryvonos said.

Despite the mounds of sandbags, the camouflage clothes left to dry in barren waiting areas, and trenches dug deep into the earth around the sprawling building, much of the critical infrastructure shows little sign of the battle going on.

Some pockets even appear chillingly normal: the fresh sandwiches and sweets still encased in glass shelves in the coffee shops, the flashing lights of passport control, COVID-19 testing signs perfectly in place, and commercial jets idling near the runway.

NATO countries continue to send large shipments of weaponry to the conflict-ravaged country – from Stinger surface-to-air missiles, Javelin anti-tank missiles, shoulder-launched rockets, machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition.

Ukrainian General Serhiy Kryvonos says he’s fortunate that Russian convoys have slowed down due to fueling issues. Andrii Malakhov, a retired Special Forces serviceman, was studying for a law exam when Russia launched its invasion.

However, this runs the risk of the West being dragged into the dangerous quagmire, should Moscow interpret the shipments as intervention.

Yet, for those preparing to come face-to-face in the line of fire, there is no other way.

“The next few days will be hard, and it will probably get worse in Kyiv,” says Anatoli, a 28-year-old Special Forces soldier. “What we need is a no-fly zone to cut the Russian air attacks. We are ready to defend Ukraine, but we cannot defend the whole of Ukraine against Russia’s airstrikes.”

Anatoli shakes his head as if trying still to wrap it around the bloodletting inside his homeland.

Ukrainian troops have been drying their clothes inside the Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport.

“If not, if we don’t get this, people will suffer and die alone in airstrikes,” he says solemnly.

The airport-based forces are a mixture of retired Special Forces turned volunteer fighters, fresh-faced military cadets and active-duty operators. Two young, clean-shaven men with baby-like skin and nervous smiles approach me near the desolate check-in counters.

Eugene, 20 and Pedro – who will celebrate his 20th Birthday on Friday – concur that they could not envision such a worst-case scenario in their wildest nightmare.

“Please, America, don’t let Putin hit our buildings and our schools and hospitals with his rockets,” Eugene says softly. “We need anti-missile systems please, and we need the U.S. to close the skies.”

Some civilian items were left behind inside Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport. A Ukrainian transport vehicle was bombed by the Russians outside Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport.

Since Sunday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has issued multiple pleas for Washington to implement a no-fly zone over the embattled nation. Such zones are designed to prohibit the use of warplanes to assault military and civilian infrastructure, and violating aircraft runs the high risk of being shot down by ground monitors.

Thus, the designation is considered an act of war itself. While U.S. and its allies did impose no-fly zones in Libya and Iraq, few countries have an appetite for running up against nuclear-powered Russia, and there is no guarantee Moscow would adhere to the policy.

Moreover, air support and no-fly zones are not all those on the frontlines seek. Kryvonos claims that while we are all now in the midst of a “full-scale war,” in just the past week, Ukrainians have slaughtered 6000 Russian fighters, decimated more than 200 tanks and over 800 armored personnel carriers. Nevertheless, he urges U.S. President Joe Biden to exercise an even more hardline approach against Kremlin aggressors.

Ukrainian forces have dozens of sandbags at their disposal.

“He needs to bring the oil prices down the way Ronald Reagan did. Then, Russia can be brought down very quickly, like what happened with the Soviet Union,” Kryvonos asserts.

Meanwhile, Russian troops steadily continue to choke the capital, threatening to besiege the ancient city that has endured everything from Nazi occupation amid the Second World War to the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster of 1986. Everyone knows that tensions won’t dissipate without a fully-fledged fight, and it is perhaps only a matter of days, if not hours, should the air supply be upped.

And seven days into this violent new phase of the invasion, Ukrainian soldiers stationed at the airport have already grown accustomed to the soundtrack of explosions nearby, of sleeping little more than two hours per day, to infrequent showering and leaving those they love most in the world to hide in their homes or flee far from the city.

Ukrainian soldiers set up a defense perimeter inside a cafe at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport. General Serhiy Kryvonos urges for “aviation” support from Western allies for his forces to stand a chance against Russia.

Andrii Malakhov, a retired Special Forces soldier, was on the train to Kharkiv for his final International Law examination on the ominous morning of February 24 when he received an early morning call that classes were canceled because “the war had begun.”

He immediately returned to the capital and gathered his former volunteer comrades. After hearing that those in charge of securing Kyiv International had fled following “confirmed intelligence” enemy forces planned to bombard and overrun the critical facility, the group – led by Kryvonos – took charge.

“Russia’s goal is Kyiv. They will not be able to keep hold of the whole Ukraine, so it will be easier for them to occupy the capital and change the government and in a centralized way send out their people,” Malakhov surmises.

Indeed, it is all hands-on deck defensive. Over the weekend, Zelensky eased visa restrictions and called for the establishment of an “international legion,” prompting hundreds of able-bodied males to head for Ukraine’s borders.

“We are ready for them; we already have some Russians and Chechnayas against Putin here fighting with is. So we are glad to see people coming to fight with us,” notes Andriy Liakhovych, the newly appointed Presidential Office military coordinator between the Ukrainian military, Territorial Defense Forces and Volunteer fighters.

He advises those from the West endeavoring to jump into the fray first to contact their country’s Embassy or Consulate for Ukraine for further information on how to proceed. Furthermore, Malakhov underscores that as much as they need anti-tank missiles, instructors and those who know how to use the heavy equipment are also pivotal. This is potentially where foreign fighters could come into play.

Earlier this week, Zelensky also announced he was ready to release prisoners with firsthand combat experience to bolster the battlefield.

According to one high-ranking government official overseeing the process, 170 battle-ready inmates were released this week. The second round of 40 to 50 prisoners will be freed in the coming days. At least 25 to 35 of those sent to the frontlines from lockup are from Chechnya. Many of them have been given civilian garb, shaved their signature flame-red beard, and utilized for reconnaissance within communities of concern.

“If a person is in prison in their own country,” Liakhovych said. “They still have a right and duty to defend.”

And as the snow falls faster and the sky rumbles with missiles afar, Kryvonos turns to me, his face darkening.

“Russia has a lot of troops; they kill our men in Occupied Territories, they rape our women and hurt our children,” he added. “They try to bring us to our knees and destroy us as a nation, but they will never do it.”