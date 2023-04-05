Inside the secret life of ‘drug-dealing’ grandma Joanne Segovia

A California grandmother accused of running a global fentanyl ring while working for a police union hoodwinked her family for years with a Walter White-worthy performance, stunned relatives and coworkers told The Post.

Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, kept family and colleagues in the dark by leading a “Breaking Bad”-style double life from late 2015 through January as she allegedly accepted at least 61 illegal drug shipments from Hong Kong, Hungary, India and Singapore at her home in a gated San Jose neighborhood.

Those who know her are struggling to figure out why she would do this.

According to Irma Segovia Sweat, Joanne and her husband, Domingo, weren’t hurting financially, although Joanne dealt with an unspecified illness about three years ago, Sweat said.

“They didn’t need any money,” she said. “They both had made really good money and didn’t need anything.”

“We are still trying to wrap our heads around everything because that is so not her,” a different relative, Segovia’s niece, told The Post. “Our family is very shocked and surprised. No one knew anything!”





Family and coworkers of Segovia, seen here with husband Domingo, say they were in the dark about her alleged eight-year fentanyl importation and distribution scheme. Dom Segovia / Facebook

Segovia, who worked as the executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, apparently never gave any indication she was — as alleged in the federal complaint against her — using her personal and office computers to order thousands of opioid pills and other drugs to her home and then ship them throughout the country.

“She is the sweetest lady ever, very loving, very giving, very family-oriented,” according to Segovia’s niece, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “She’s a very awesome lady. That’s why we are, like, all surprised and can’t believe it.”

Segovia’s husband, Domingo, 79, was also oblivious to his wife’s alleged scheme to import valeryl fentanyl, his niece said. The shipments of drugs were marked as “wedding party favors” or “chocolate and sweets,” federal prosecutors said.

“My uncle would never allow that, nor participate in anything like that,” Segovia’s niece said. “He’s a very successful man — knowledgeable and smart. I can guarantee 1,000,000% he had no clue about that.”

Domingo Segovia, a military vet who previously worked as a butcher, did not return messages seeking comment.





Segovia, executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, allegedly used personal and work computers to get synthetic opioids sent to her home and office from around the world. Joanne Segovia/Facebook

Segovia’s niece said she was still struggling to process the accusations as of Tuesday — six days after the police union official was charged with unlawfully importing valeryl fentanyl, a version of the deadly drug.

If convicted, Segovia faces up to 20 years in prison.

“I was in a state of shock,” the couple’s niece added of the news about her aunt. “I had just woken up in the morning and I had messages from family members. Nobody wants to believe it, but we just got to let the justice system run its course. And our family’s going to need a lot of healing because their name is being dragged across the country over this whole ordeal.”

Sweat said she doesn’t believe her cousin Domingo knew anything about his wife’s purported split personality as an international drug dealer.





Segovia’s husband, Domingo Segovia, wasn’t privy to his wife’s alleged drug scheme, relatives told The Post. Joanne Segovia/Facebook

“He is just a really good man and if he found out something like that, I don’t think he would ever put up with it,” Sweat told The Post. “I am as shocked as everyone else — and actually, none of us believe it.”

Segovia has worked for the San Jose Police Officers’ Association since 2003 as a civilian employee. As executive director, she oversaw the front office and supervised two other workers, spokesman Tom Saggau said.

“When the news broke, it was utter disbelief,” Saggau told The Post. “That’s now turned to anger due to the alleged deception and what the accusations detail. Every cop goes to work trying to get fentanyl and other drugs off the street, so you do feel a little betrayal.”





Federal prosecutors allege Segovia used encrypted WhatsApp messages to receive and send massive pill shipments between October 2015 and January. Northern District of California

Segovia, a grandmother of two, was the union’s “front face,” Saggau said, the first person who greeted office visitors.

“Everyone knew who Joanne was,” Saggau continued. “You’d walk in the door and there’d always be a pleasant conversation or she’d ask about your family. She was just very personable, she was nice, she would bring in cookies and candy. So, when this broke, everybody was like, ‘What are you talking about? This can’t be.’”

Segovia, who appeared in court Friday, was released without bond. She could not be reached for comment and remains on paid leave from her police union job as an internal investigation continues. Saggau said he last saw her about three weeks ago and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

“It makes it incredibly hard to understand what was going on,” the union spokesman said. “She was like the grandma of the POA. No one’s going to think grandma is dealing fentanyl.”





As executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association, Segovia ran the front office and supervised two employees, union spokesman Tom Saggau said. Joanne Segovia/Facebook

Segovia had never previously worked as a police officer, Saggau said. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Special Agent David Vargas also said in the affidavit Segovia used the police associations’ supplies to help run her drug business.

“Based on my training and experience, I believe that Segovia was using a computer at her home, and another at her office, to pay for shipments of controlled substances,” Vargas wrote.

The complaint details how, in 2021, “Segovia was told by a supplier to send a package to a woman in North Carolina. Segovia then sent this supplier a photograph of a shipment made using the UPS account of San Jose Police Officers’ Association.”

Some of the packages intercepted by authorities between 2019 and January contained thousands of synthetic opioid pills, federal prosecutors said.





A relative told The Post that the Segovias were financially comfortable, which makes Joanne’s motive for her alleged crime more of a mystery. Joanne Segovia/Facebook

At least one subsequent shipment made by Segovia led to an overdose, a source close to the matter told The Post.

Segovia allegedly relied on encrypted WhatsApp messages to to plan shipments, exchanging hundreds of messages over the past three years with a phone number that had an India country code.

Segovia denied the allegations and told authorities the mastermind was actually her housekeeper — a “family friend” allegedly suffering from a substance abuse disorder, according to a Homeland Security Investigations report.

If found guilty, Segovia betrayed her police union colleagues in the worst way while using her proximity to cops as a shield, former NYPD officer Bill Stanton said.





Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be smoked, snorted or taken orally, is roughly 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Shutterstock

“It’s insidious,” Stanton told The Post of Segovia’s alleged actions. “Even though she wasn’t a police officer per se, she was amongst law enforcement and the code.”

Stanton, an author and security expert, said Segovia’s stunning arrest shows that “bad people come in all shapes and sizes” rather than fitting preconceived molds.

Stanton said Segovia’s alleged eight-year run as an international drug importer seemingly mirrored the duplicitous exploits of suburban chemistry teacher Walter White, portrayed by actor Bryan Cranston in AMC’s smash TV hit, “Breaking Bad.”

“The villain doesn’t always wear a black suit with a top hat and a handlebar mustache,” Stanton said. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to realize that.”

San Jose’s mayor, meanwhile, said the charges against the outwardly-demure grandmother were “incredibly disturbing” while noting she didn’t represent any elected officials in the city.

“No one is above the law, regardless of who their employer is,” Mahan told The Post in a statement. “I want to thank US Attorney Ramsey and his colleagues for aggressively pursuing the sources of fentanyl coming into our communities and holding drug-dealers accountable.”

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata confirmed Segovia had never been employed by the department.

“This news is disheartening and comes as a shock to me and the leaders and membership of the SJPOA,” Mata told The Post.