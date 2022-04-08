Inside Putin’s ‘secret’ daughter’s gaudy St. Petersberg home

The over-the-top luxury penthouse believed to be owned by Vladimir Putin’s “secret” love child is up for rent at over $10,000 per month.

Located in the elite St. Petersburg neighborhood Kamenny Island, the property belongs to Putin’s rumored 19-year-old daughter, Luiza Rozova, according to BBC Russia. Rozova’s mother — 46-year-old former maid-turned-millionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh — has often been pegged as the Russian president’s “former lover.”

Listed by Engel & Völkers, the residence spans more than 4,800 square feet, and is one of 21 luxe apartments in the complex, known as Berezovaya Alley.

Comprising three floors, the first level features a living room and an expansive terrace overlooking the Neva river.

On the second floor is a bedroom and a children’s play room. And on the third floor is an opulent wet bar, home theater and a sun lounge covered with flashy gold foil, the listing notes, according to the East2West news service.

Located in outside of St Petersburg, the property belongs to Putin’s 19-year-old “secret daughter,” Luiza Rozova, according to BBC Russia. Rozova’s mother, Svetlan Krivonogikh, has been pegged as the Russian president’s “former lover.” East2West News

The penthouse is situated in the elite neighborhood Kammenny Island. Rozova was once active on social media with about 84,000 followers — but she mysteriously stopped publicly posting more than six months ago. Her Instagram account was later deactivated following a flood of backlash. Hovard / east2west news

The expansive terrace overlooking a river. Engel & Völkers

The entrance into Svetlana Krivonogikh’s luxurious flat in St. Petersburg. Engel & Völkers

It is believed that Krivonogikh raised her daughter in this home a year after she was born, according to the BBC. Rozova remains the only child of Putin who has yet to be sanctioned.

Putin’s two high-profile older daughters, Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, were sanctioned on Wednesday in the latest round of US and European economic penalties over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the listing for Rozova’s former home describes the property as “one of the most private complexes in St. Petersburg” and “surrounded by a moat and is distinguished by solid classical architecture.”

The sitting room. Engel & Völkers

The home theater. Engel & Völkers

The child’s room. Engel & Völkers

The wet bar. Engel & Völkers

Rozova and her mother are reportedly now living in another luxury residence in the city worth $2.2 million, which has been described as a “palace luxury.”

They also reportedly own a $4 million estate in Monaco. Krivonogikh, a cleaner-turned-multimillionaire with a great stake in a major Russian bank, is rumored to own nearly $100 million in financial and property assets.

The primary bedroom. Engel & Völkers

The primary bathroom. Engel & Völkers

Young woman identified as Putin’s daughter, known as both Elizaveta Krivonogikh and Luiza Rozova. Elizaveta Krivonogikh

Rozova was once active on social media with about 84,000 followers — but she mysteriously stopped publicly posting more than six months ago. Her Instagram account was later deactivated following a flood of backlash.

Her frequent posts stopped suddenly after the teen and her mom started boasting on Instagram about their $4.1 million Monte Carlo penthouse apartment, The Sun reported.

The penthouse they posted photos of and gushed about on Instagram was detailed in a trove of leaked “Pandora Papers” documents in October.

Luiza’s mother, who has long been rumored to have been Putin’s alleged mistress in the late 1990s and early 2000s, moved into the penthouse shortly after her daughter was born, according to the papers.

The leaked documents also revealed Luiza’s mom, who used to work as a cleaner and grew up in a communal apartment, now had an estimated net worth of $100 million in “shadow wealth.”

Luiza’s abrupt absence from Instagram after posting about the lavish penthouse sparked concern from her followers that she may have been silenced.

“What happened? Pa forbade the details of the luxury life to be published?” one follower commented, while another chimed in: “You completely abandoned Instagram for some reason… Please come back Luiza.”

Putin and Svetlana have never commented on their alleged relationship or Luiza’s rumored paternity.