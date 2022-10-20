Inside missing child Quinton Simon’s ‘dysfunctional’ family

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon — who police believe to be dead — came from a family so flawed his grandmother once compared it to Showtime drama Shameless — about a clan riddled by drug and alcohol problems.

“Just curious, what TV show could you compare your family to? I’m gonna say mine is about as dysfunctional as ‘Shameless’” little Quinton’s grandma, Billie Jo Howell, said in a video unearthed by social media sleuths.

Howell’s daughter, Leilani Simon, is currently the main suspect in her son’s disappearance and has been in and out of court hearings all year.

Court documents obtained by The Sun called her a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis”

Her brother, Quinton’s uncle and namesake, Nathaniel Quinton Betterton, is in prison for manslaughter and robbery.

Georgia cops and FBI think Quinton was dropped in a “specific dumpster at a specific location” that would have been emptied at the county’s waste management facility, which they are now painstakingly searching for any clues or fragments of Quinton.

While that search continued, the mom and grandma were spotted downing shots of top-shelf tequila, a bar employee exclusively told the Post.

Simon has previously admitted to doing drugs while pregnant, and her own mother once said she was untrustworthy.

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Howell, who had legal custody of Quinton, said following her grandson’s disappearance.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t … I don’t know if I can trust her — I don’t.”

Howell — who has been reported to have a lengthy rap sheet — had been appointed legal guardian of Simon’s other two children, aged three and just six months.

But the Division of Family and Children Services in Chatham County, Georgia, found she had “failed to provide adequate supervision” and the children have since been placed in foster care.

Howell and her daughter appear to have a deeply volatile relationship. Although they partied together Tuesday, a month earlier Howell tried to evict Simon and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from her home according to court documents reviewed by The Post.

“Not looking to be compensated. Just want them to move out as quick as possible,” Howell wrote about her daughter in Catham County court docs dated Sept. 8, almost one month before Quinton disappeared on Oct. 5.

“Leilani Simon is my daughter 22 years old with her boyfriend and three kids. They have damaged my property and at this point no one is living in peace,” she continued.

Howell had also tried to evict another of her kids, Paul Simon, in 2019.

“Not Paying a Weekly $50. Stealing. Not Going to School. Doesn’t Have A Job. Rent Started On His 18th Birthday. April 13th. Paul Has A Pending Cost For Stealing $100. Paul Simon Is My Son,” she wrote in the court docs obtained by The Post about little Quinton’s uncle.

Another one of Quinton’s uncles, Nathaniel Quinton Betterton, is also currently in prison.

Betterton was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2013 for the 2011 killing of Timothy Moore, according to Savannah Now.

Moore tried to fight back while being robbed by Betterton, who responded by shooting him several times.

Through a plea deal, he copped to lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery.

Cody Wharton, who shares a child, Zayne, with Simon, said in an interview recently that Quinton’s mom was arrested for shoplifting in 2019 and has spent some time in jail.

“She’s a good parent, but ever since she got on drugs, I question everything,” he said.

“She took cocaine … its been two years at least [she’s been using]. I know someone who witnessed it for two years,” he claimed in an interview with Justin Jensenn.

Wharton said he tried to get in touch with Simon after he heard Quinton was missing because he was worried about Zayne, but she ignored his texts and calls, even after he called police and asked them to do a welfare check.

Wharton said they have not spoken since Quinton’s disappearance on Oct. 5.

While police and the FBI conducted a frantic search for Quinton’s remains, Simon and her mom headed to Tybee Island in Georgia to party.

“They were having a great time, like they didn’t have a care in the world,” the server who witnessed Howell and Simon’s partying on Tuesday said.

“They were drinking Patron tequila shots in the deck area, being loud and laughing. It’s almost like they were trying to draw attention to themselves.”