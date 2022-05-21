Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Pre-Wedding Lunch in the Italian Riviera

Mangia! Guests at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pre-wedding lunch Saturday in Portofino, Italy enjoyed a decadent meal set against the beautiful backdrop of the Italian Riviera.

Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, posted photos on Instagram Saturday of the boat ride over to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso and the picturesque table settings at the lunch. The tables were draped with blue and white pattered tablecloths and topped with white floral centerpieces and lemons.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Spotted in All-Black Ensembles for Pre-Wedding Lunch

Barker’s children Alabama and Landon — who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — also attended the lunch ahead of the nuptials that will take place at Castello Brown in Portofino.

Khloe kardashian social media posts. https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Alabama, 16, posted a video of her cacio e pepe pasta and showed off the spread of food that included focaccia bread and fruit. Landon, 18, shared photos with sister Atiana de la Hoya, in one of which he sipped a red drink.

Khloe kardashian social media posts. https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/

Khloe Kardashian/ Alabama Barker

San Fruttuoso sits on the slopes of the Portofino mountain and can only be reached only by sea or on foot through the paths of the Portofino Park. Khloé traveled by boat to her sister’s pre-wedding lunch and displayed her brown, off-the-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana minidress in photos taken on the yacht. Khloé paired the dress with thigh-high brown stiletto boots.

“La Dolce Vita,” Khloé captioned a series of Instagram photos.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Accidentally Broke Her Engagement Ring from Fiancé Travis Barker

Khloé also showed off her look for the lunch in another batch of images. “Kylie knows my angles,” the Good American founder captioned the shots, referring to her 24-year-old sister.

According to a source, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, partook in a blessing while in San Fruttuoso. They wore all black Dolce and Gabbana outfits for the occasion.

Aside from serving as a gorgeous location for the wedding festivities, San Fruttuoso boasts a rich history. The Abbey of San Fruttuoso is dedicated to Saint Fruttuoso of Tarragona, bishop and Catalan saint of the third century. Fruttuoso’s ashes reside in the abbey, where they arrived after the Arab invasion of the Iberian Peninsula.

Story continues

ITALY – MARCH 29: The Bay of San Fruttuoso and the Abbey of St Fructuosus of Capodimonte, 11th-16th century, Camogli, Liguria, Italy. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

DeAgostini/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rebuilt in the 10th century as a Benedictine monastery, the wealthy Doria family got involved with the abbey from the 13th century. The Dorias altered the abbey’s structure and planned to use it as the family’s burial grounds. However, in 1983, Frank and Orietta Pogson Doria Pamphilj decided to donate the entire complex to the Italian Environment Fund (FAI). A famous statue of Christ of the Abyss also sits in the abbey’s bay after being placed there in 1954 and restored in the ’90s.

RELATED: Kardashian-Jenners Show Off Unique Takes on Gothic Glam for Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Wedding

Once the FAI restored the abbey, tourists could visit and guests have been able to rent it out for events and galas.