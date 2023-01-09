‘Inside Job’ Canceled By Netflix, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

There will be no second season for Inside Job, the adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series from Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and creator Alex Hirsch. The news was confirmed Sunday by Takeuchi on Twitter, a decision that reverses the series’ previously announced Season 2 renewal.

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job, Takeuchi tweeted. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.

“Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness,” Takeuchi continued. “And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke led the cast of the series, which also featured Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell and Brett Gelman.

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.

Takeuchi executive produced and served as showrunner. Hirsch co-executive produced.

The series was given a 20-episode order for Season 1, which was split into two parts of 10 episodes each, released in October and November 2022. Netflix had announced a Season 2 renewal for the series in June.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the cancellation.

