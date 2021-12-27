Inside A $26,000,000 Japanese-Inspired Mansion

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Encino, California to tour Onin – a stunning Japanese-inspired mansion on Woodvale Road currently on the market for $26,000,000. “The name Onin comes from a chaotic period in ancient Japan’s history,” explains principal designer Jae Omar, one that ultimately paved the way for a rush of new artistic expression and evolution in the nation. With soaring ceilings and an expansive open layout, living at16041 Woodvale Road evokes a sense of liberation and new possibility through contemporary design with a nod to the past.