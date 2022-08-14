‘Insecure’ & ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Dies – The Hamden Journal

Denise Dowse, who many remember from Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210, died at the age of 64. Her sister Tracey Dowse confirmed the news on the actor’s Instagram account.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey posted.

She continued, “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.”

Tracey asked for privacy and continued prayers and promised to update everyone about her Celebration of Life.

“Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly,” she ended.

Former costar Ian Ziering replied to the post published by Tracey with some kind words about Denise.

“This is insanely heartbreaking. Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was. Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders. My sincere condolences to her family, and all others who she was dear to. God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key,” he wrote.

Dowse has a long history of television credits that include a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210 where she played Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley. She would later go on to play another Vice Principal but this time in the sitcom California Dreams in another recurring role. Guest appearances on sitcoms included Seinfield, Full House, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, Sister, Sister, Moesha, Girlfriends, and most recently a recurring role on Insecure where she played Dr. Rhonda Pine. Her numerous other credits include appearances on series including Touched by an Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, Judging Amy, Nip/Tuck, Charmed, Gilmore Girls, Everwood, House, and Castle.

Dowse makes her feature film directorial debut with the upcoming biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which follows the career of Jackson, her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement, and her friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. The film is currently in post-production.