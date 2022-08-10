Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Brought on by Meningitis, Says Sister

Denise Dowse’s sister is asking for prayers as the actress fights for her life in the hospital.

On Sunday, Denise’s sister Tracey Dowse posted on the actress’ Instagram to announce that the Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been hospitalized and was currently in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis.”

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it,” Tracey wrote. “As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse,” she continued. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Tracey added of her sister: “She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Those that have commented on the post include Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering, who wrote, “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead 🙏”

Former NBA player Stephen Howard also commented on the post. “Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️” he wrote.

Denise first became known for portraying Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the beloved ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She also played Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004 and Dr. Rhonda Pine on the HBO comedy Insecure from 2017-2020.

In addition to her extensive TV credits, Denise has starred in a number of films, including the 2004 musical drama Ray, the 1998 teem dramedy Pleasantville, and 2000’s Requiem for a Dream, where she played the mother of Marlon Waynes’ character, Tyrone.

Denise is also directing the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which stars Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.