‘Insecure’ Alum Mike Gauyo & Stage 32 Open Submission For 3rd Year Of – The Hamden Journal

Mike Gauyo (Insecure, Ginny & Georgia) and co-showrunner of ALLBLK network series Send Help, with industry training platform Stage 32 open submissions for the third year of the Black Boy Writes & Black Girl Writes Mentorship Initiative under the Black Boy Writes Media banner.

The initiative, which launched at the start of 2021, focuses on supplying industry access and resources to preWGA Black screenwriters. In partnership with Stage 32, admissions for the 2023 class will open November 18 2022 and close December 18 2022.

The first round of the application will require a bio, 1-hour or half-hour original script (of any genre), and a short essay. Those chosen to move to the third round will interview with Mike and the initiatives Chief of Programming, Ashley Aronson, before 10 to 12 participants are selected. Links to submit applications are http://www.blackboywrites.com or http://www.stage32.com.

Past participants of the program include 2021 alum Joshua L. Myers, who received representation with Culture Creative, 2021 alum Blake Williams, who’s script he developed in the initiative later got him into Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Program, and 2021 alums Keila Hamilton, Tiffany Beacham, who ended up getting staffed on Mike’s show, Send Help. Current participants of the 2022 class are now gearing up for general meetings and some have already garnered interest from industry leaders to develop their projects.

Features of the mentorship initiative include:

Monthly Writer Roundtables with established writers/industry leaders. Past participants include Morgan Cooper (Creator of Bel Air) Sara Finney Johnson (Co-Creator of Moesha & The Parkers), Golden Globe Winning Writer Kemp Powers (Soul, One Night in Miami), Kay Oyegun (This is Us) and Black List Founder Franklin Leonard.

Writing workshops and notes sessions to prepare mentees for Fellowships, Generals, and Staffing.

General meetings with Networks and Production Companies. Past participants include Nick Jr., Matel, Plan B, and Array.

Each mentee will receive the latest in Final Draft software.

At the end of the program, each mentee will have the opportunity to be read by Mike Gauyo’s agents at Culture Creative and Lit Managers at Writ Large, for representation consideration. In Addition to the mentorship features above, Stage 32 has agreed to provide each mentee with one Free Webinar of choice for each BBW/BGW Mentee and one Free Pitch Session of choice with an Executive for each BBW/BGW Mentee.

“With the Black Boy Writes & Black Girl Writes Mentorship Initiative I aim to create a pathway for up and coming Black writers to achieve success by providing them with access to education and industry professionals. I’m thankful to be partnered with such an innovative platform like Stage 32 and screenwriting software leaders Final Draft, who are both committed to serving underrepresented creatives all over the world.” says Insecure Writer Mike Gauyo.

“After a wildly successful year identifying and lifting up new and exciting screenwriting voices, we couldn’t be more excited to be back at it with Black Boy Writes/Black Girl Writes again. The objective of discovering, mentoring, and offering industry access to undiscovered talent falls right in line with Stage 32’s mission over the last 11 years to democratize the entertainment industry and level the playing field for all creatives and professionals around the world. And we get the added benefit of working with Mike Gauyo who I admire immensely. I can’t wait to meet and dive in with this year’s winners,” said Stage 32 CEO Richard Botto.