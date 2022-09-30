Insane dashcam car crash footage leaves viewers dumbfounded

A shocking car crash captured on dashcam has blown up online.

In the video, a white van can be seen running a red light at an intersection in Victoria.

The driver at the wheel of the car with the camera installed then bizarrely puts his foot to the floor and crashes into the vehicle, smashing his own windscreen and sending the van toppling onto its side.

The video was recorded in Derrimut, Victoria, according to Dash Cams Australia.

Some commenters were in favor of the driver “teaching him a lesson” to never run red lights.

“This driver decided to sacrifice himself to teach the van driver a lesson. Thank you for your service. Might want to consider a t72 tank for your next vehicle. I hear they are going cheap these days,” one said.

But most were dumbfounded at the fact the dashcam driver continued to speed ahead, instead of letting the offending vehicle through.

Others condemned the driver for apparently going out of their way to make the accident happen.

“I hope the driver’s guide dog was alright,” one added.

“There‘s being right, and there’s getting to your destination without smacking your head into the windshield. I opt for the latter,” another said.

“Van driver was silly to run the red, but it seems the driver of the car could‘ve easily prevented this accident by simply braking. Where the hell was he looking??” another said.