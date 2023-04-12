INMD Stock Rockets On Bullish Pre-announcement, But There’s A Caveat

Medical aesthetics company InMode (INMD) preannounced better-than-expected first-quarter sales and profits on Wednesday, pushing INMD stock closer to a breakout.







For the three months that ended March 31, InMode expects sales to land between $105.7 million and $105.9 million. That’s above forecasts for $100.3 million, Needham analyst Mike Matson said in a note to clients. It implies sales grew about 23% year over year.

The company also called for adjusted earnings of 50- to 51-cents per share, above analyst forecasts for 46 cents, he said. Earnings grew roughly 26% to 29%, he said.

In morning trading on today’s stock market, INMD stock surged 6% near 37.20. Shares are closing in on a buy point at 41.94 out of a flat base, according to MarketSmith.com.

INMD Stock: Remodeling The Body

InMode sells minimally invasive tools that use radio frequency to remodel how the body stores fat. The company also offers skin-tightening procedures and has branched into gynecological services.

Matson notes InMode didn’t update its full-year outlook. Previously, the company projected $525 million to $530 million in sales and adjusted earnings of $2.58-$2.60 per share. Sales would jump 16%-17% as earnings increase 6%-7%. Both pieces of guidance topped INMD stock analysts’ consensus forecasts.

He expects InMode to boost its full-year guidance on the first-quarter earnings call, slated for May 2.

But Matson kept his hold rating on INMD stock.

“Despite the strong first-quarter results, we remain concerned that a slowing economy will reduce demand for high-priced aesthetic procedures and cause InMode’s revenue growth to slow,” he said.

Top 3% In Fundamentals, Technicals

Still, InMode shares remain highly rated. INMD stock has a Composite Rating of 97, which puts it among the top 3% of all stocks when it comes to fundamental and technical measures.

The stock’s EPS Rating, a measure of profitability on a 1-to-99 scale, is a 98. Shares have a lower Relative Strength Rating of 80. But that still puts INMD stock in the leading one-fifth of all stocks in terms of 12-month performance, according to IBD Digital.

