Inmates used pandemic loans to exit jail

Associated Press

Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would again be welcomed as of Oct. 11, not just those traveling with authorized groups. A cap on the number of tourists who are granted entry — which has been gradually increased this year — will be nixed altogether.