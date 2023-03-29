Inmate accused of trying to hire hitman to kill her family

A woman jailed in Florida for threatening to kill her former co-workers at Disney allegedly tried to hire her fellow inmates to kill her parents and grandparents for a $2 million inheritance.

Tureygua Inaru, 29, from Orlando, has been locked up since December and recruited her cellmates in the murder-for-hire plot, according to law enforcement.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez told the station WESH that the woman told her two fellow inmates that her parents were wealthy, and she would receive a $2 million inheritance upon their deaths, according to an affidavit.

As part of the twisted plot, Inaru allegedly offered anyone who would kill her relatives $50,000 per victim, according to the station ClickOrlando.

The 29-year-old also allegedly used social media to cyberstalk Assistant State Attorney Peter Francis Donnelly, who was prosecuting her case, said she “wanted him to suffer” and didn’t care if his family died too, according to the court filings.





Jailed Tureygua Inaru, 29, allegedly offered her cellmates $50,000 per victim to have her parents and grandparents killed. Osceola County Jail

She was quoted as allegedly saying that if she could not find anyone to carry out the killings, she would “gladly do it herself.”

Instead of taking Inaru up on her offer, her cellmates alerted a corrections officer to the homicidal plot.

The inmates told investigators that Inaru gave them instructions on how to make the murders look like a robbery gone wrong.

In January, the sheriff’s office sent an undercover detective posing as an inmate into Inaru’s jail cell. The woman allegedly talked to the cop about her antipathy towards the prosecutor but denied trying to hire a hitman.





Inaru’s fellow inmates alerted a corrections officer at Osceola County Jail about her suspected murder-for-hire plot. Google Maps

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Inaru allegedly admitted to plotting to have her family wiped out.

Inaru claimed that her mother and father molested her and her siblings when they were children, but one of her family members told cops that she “needs mental health help.”

The 29-year-old was charged Monday with three counts of solicitation to premeditated murder and one count of cyberstalking for allegedly sending death threats to Donnelly.

During her initial court appearance this week, Inaru asked the presiding judge to state his name, and when he did, she replied with a smirk: “good to know,” reported the outlet WFTV.

Inaru remains jailed without bond and is due back in court in May.