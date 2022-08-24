Injury analysis for Stafford, McCaffrey, Saquon, Zeke & more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by injury expert Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc) to discuss all of the top-tier fantasy-relevant players that are coming into the 2022 season facing injury questions.

Later, the guys discuss the Tennessee Titans, focusing on the injury questions surrounding Derrick Henry and Robert Woods.

02:15 NEWS / Jameson Williams on IR

07:00 NEWS / Matt Corral on IR

08:10 NEWS / Elijah Mitchell on schedule for week 1

13:00 Injury situations we need to get right & “Injury prone” players

19:00 do big/small guys get hurt more often?

22:15 Matthew Stafford

27:35 Christian McCaffrey

33:30 Saquon Barkley

38:10 Ezekiel Elliott

40:30 Dalvin Cook

45:00 J.K. Dobbins

47:45 Cam Akers

50:30 Chris Godwin

53:30 Michael Thomas

55:55 TITANS TEAM PREVIEW

56:40 Robert Woods

59:40 Derrick Henry

