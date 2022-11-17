Injuries galore, Amari Cooper home/road splits & Titans/Packers preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together and come up with one stat for all 32 NFL teams that will help you understand their fantasy value.

The guys spend time talking about a lot of injuries and what they mean, including season-enders for Cooper Kupp and Zach Ertz (and the return of Marquise Brown).

Find out just how good Justin Fields has been (hint: nobody has been close to him in terms of fantasy output lately), why you shouldn’t panic about Christian McCaffrey’s usage, why CeeDee Lamb playing in the slot is a good thing, what Amari Cooper’s home/road splits mean (for him and Donovan Peoples-Jones) and more.

The guys finish the episode with a preview of the Sunday night game between the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers, which leads to a debate over rookie WRs Christian Watson and Treylon Burks.

