Injured MSU shooting victim ID’d as Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez

One of the critically wounded victims of Monday’s on-campus shooting at Michigan State University has been identified by her family as a third-year business student from a migrant family who is now facing mounting medical costs.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was named as one of the five injured victims of the rampage late Tuesday afternoon in a GoFundMe posted by her older sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez.

“While we are happy that Lupe remains with us, we are devastated by the violence that has impacted so many,” Selena wrote, noting that Huapilla-Perez’s family, who are migrants based in south Florida, immediately traveled to Michigan to be with her.

Huapilla-Perez is a junior studying hospitality and is a member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority. She graduated from Florida’s Immokalee High School in 2020, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was class president at IHS and organized a car parade to help her classmates celebrate graduation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, State News reported.

In a letter to staff on Wednesday, IHS Principal Clara Calderon said that Huapilla-Perez attended MSU through the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), Fox4 reported.

On GoFundMe, Selena described her younger sister as “hard-working, focused, and ambitious,” and explained the unique challenges the aftermath of the shooting posed for their family.

“Being away from home, our family will be unable to work while monthly bills will continue to mount,” she said.

“Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation.”





Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is a third-year business student. Facebook/Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez





Three students were killed and five more injured at Michigan State University on Monday. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

In less than 24 hours, the fundraiser had surpassed its $50,000 goal and raised more than $258,000 for Huapilla-Perez and her family.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she is the only injured victim to be named publically.

Earlier in the day, MSU Police and Public Safety office confirmed that all five remain in critical condition and declined to release their identities “out of respect for the families.”

In addition to the five injured students, three others — Alexandria “Alex” Verner, Brian Fraser, and Arielle Diamond Anderson — were killed in the deadly rampage.

Huapilla-Perez is a junior studying hospitality and a student in MSU’s College Assistance Migrant Program. GoFundMe

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was described by her older sister as “ambitious.” Facebook/Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez



All five hospitalized victims remain in critical condition, officials said. AP

Shooter Anthony McRae died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire Monday. He had no known affiliation with MSU and officials are still searching for a motive.

“We are all broken by an all-too-familiar feeling,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a heartbreaking press conference Tuesday morning.

“Words are not good enough. We must act and we will.”