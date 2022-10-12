Influencer Quenlin Blackwell posted a TikTok crying and begging for donations after saying she ‘accidentally’ bought a $100,000 couch

Blackwell said she “was joking” when she entered her card details to pay for the couch, but the website charged her account.Quenlin Blackwell via TikTok.

A TikToker said she accidentally bought a $100,000 couch, asking for donations to support her.

Quenlin Blackwell said she entered her card details as a joke but was charged for the couch.

Some online users did not sympathize, saying she must have “rich friends” who could help.

A TikToker with 7.9 million followers is facing backlash after she begged viewers for donations, saying she “accidentally” bought a couch for $100,000.

Quenlin Blackwell, 21, posted the video on October 6. The footage appears to show her crying in a car as she said she entered her card details into an online bid for a couch. Blackwell said in the video that she “was joking” when she put her card information in, but the website charged her account.

An on-screen caption on the post read, “I accidentally bought a $100,000 couch.”

“I almost crashed my car when I saw it,” she said in the video, which has 5.3 million views as of Wednesday, adding, “If you have a million dollars could you please donate? If you have a billion dollars can you let me borrow some please?”

Commenters under Blackwell’s video said they did not understand why she would enter her card details if she did not intend to buy the couch.

“Girl who puts in card info as a JOKE,” read one top comment with 52,000 likes. “ILY BUT WHY PUT YOUR INFO IN,” said another commenter.

On Monday, Blackwell posted a follow-up TikTok, which was captioned, “They won’t give me a refund on the couch.” She said she was planning to set up an OnlyFans account to make money, “I don’t want to, but I’m going to have to,” adding that she also needed money for dental work and to replace a side mirror on her car.

“I don’t want to do a job. I’m about to throw up because I know they didn’t refund me,” she said in the video.

Blackwell added a link to an OnlyFans account in her Instagram bio.

Some commenters under Blackwell’s second TikTok said they did not believe her story was true.

“You been taking acting classes huh,” and “she gotta be prankin us,” commenters said.

Others who did believe the story did not appear to sympathize with the influencer, saying that because she has a large following, they believe she has rich and famous contacts who could help her.

“Dude ask your 100+ famous friends for some help,” one person wrote, with another saying, “Ask your rich friends.”

As of Wednesday, Blackwell does not appear to have addressed the criticism publicly and did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Blackwell has been active on TikTok since late 2019, typically posting dance and vlog-style videos. She also runs a YouTube channel that has 950,000 subscribers, where she posts lifestyle and cooking content.

In October 2020, when she was 19, she caused a stir by saying in a TikTok Live that she was living with then-41-year-old DJ and producer Diplo. He responded in a tweet saying he rented one of his properties to her but there was “nothing but friendship” between the pair, which she confirmed.

Influencers tend to receive support when they ask followers to donate to charitable causes, but often face scrutiny when asking their viewers for money to use for personal reasons.

In March, Insider reported that weight-loss influencer Lexi Reed, who has more than 1 million Instagram followers, was criticized for setting up a GoFundMe page to pay for medical costs after saying she was hospitalized for organ failure. Reed told Insider that because she is an influencer “people seem to think I’m some sort of millionaire,” adding that it was “far from” the truth.

