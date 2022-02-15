Influencer Polina Strelets in coma after jet ski accident

A 24-year-old Russian influencer is fighting for her life after a crash while riding a jet ski during a vacation in Bali left her in a coma, according to a report.

Polina Strelets, of Saint Petersburg, has been hospitalized in Indonesia since her accident on Jan. 20, when she suffered a double leg fracture and injuries to the base of her spine, Newsflash reported.

She lapsed into a coma after undergoing an operation at a hospital in Denpasar, the capital city of the Indonesian province of Bali, according to the news outlet.

Strelets was reportedly diagnosed with a fat embolism, which occurs when fat globules are released into the bloodstream – most commonly after severe trauma.

She will be evacuated home by the Russian government in an air ambulance, according to Mikhail Romanov, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

“I express my gratitude to [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova for the lightning-fast response to my appeal and prompt assistance in resolving the issue of evacuating the St. Petersburg woman,” he said.

“Our duty is to fight for the life of every citizen of the country, regardless of where in the world help is needed. The sanitary evacuation of Polina and her further treatment on the territory of the Russian Federation is under my personal control,” Romanov added.

Strelets reportedly had the equivalent of about $665 in health insurance, but a day in the Indonesian hospital costs about $3,300, according to Newsflash.

Her parents said her health insurance was barely able to cover some of the costs for her treatment so they petitioned the Russian government to fly her back.

Several photographs show Strelets enjoying her holiday before her horrific accident.

