Inflation in U.S. could turn negative by midyear, says billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht. A risk is that the Fed will keep lifting interest rates anyway.

“‘Inflation will go negative in May or June, because the housing equivalent number is pointing positive. The risk is [that Fed chief Jerome Powell] keeps going.’”

— Barry Sternlicht, CEO, Starwood Capital Group



Billionaire Barry Sternlicht, the chief executive officer and chairman of property investor Starwood Capital Group, expects the U.S. economy to slide into recession in the third or fourth quarter of 2023 due to the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting interest-rate hikes, even as the inflation rate, he said, could enter negative territory by midyear.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday, the billionaire investor said housing costs, inflation’s biggest component, could ease this year, which would help bring the inflation rate down to the 2% level long targeted by the Federal Reserve, and the consumer price index could even show prices in decline in May or June.