Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger Agreement With MEI Pharma, Share Plunge

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for an all-stock transaction forming a company focusing on three clinical-stage oncology drug candidates.
Infinity’s Eganelisib is planned to be evaluated in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
MEI Pharma’s Voruciclib is currently being studied with AbbVie Inc’s (NYSE: ABBV) Venclexta (venetoclax) for hematologic malignancies.
MEI Pharma’s ME-344 will be evaluated with Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab) for relapsed colorectal cancer.
Infinity will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma.
MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0%, and pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger.
The merger is expected to close in mid-2023.
Projected ~$100 million cash balance of combined company expected to fund operations through mid-2025 and to clinical data over the next 12 to 24 months.
Price Action: MEIP shares are down 15.30% at $0.25, and INFI shares are down 45.50% at $0.30 on the last check Thursday.
