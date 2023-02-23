Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger Agreement With MEI Pharma, Share Plunge

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for an all-stock transaction forming a company focusing on three clinical-stage oncology drug candidates.

Infinity’s Eganelisib is planned to be evaluated in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Related: Infinity Pharma Posts 52% Increase In One-Year Progression-Free Survival Rate In Breast Cancer Patients.

MEI Pharma’s Voruciclib is currently being studied with AbbVie Inc’s (NYSE: ABBV) Venclexta (venetoclax) for hematologic malignancies.

MEI Pharma’s ME-344 will be evaluated with Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab) for relapsed colorectal cancer.

Related: MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin Cull Development Of Blood Cancer Drug Outside Japan, Look For Strategic Alternatives.

Infinity will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma shareholders are expected to own approximately 58.0%, and pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger.

The merger is expected to close in mid-2023.

Projected ~$100 million cash balance of combined company expected to fund operations through mid-2025 and to clinical data over the next 12 to 24 months.