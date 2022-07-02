Infants left in hot cars killed days apart in Georgia, North Carolina

Two babies died in consecutive days this week after being left in hot cars in North Carolina and Georgia while their parents went to work, according to reports.

In the most recent tragedy, a man in the Tar Heel State left his 1-year-old daughter in his vehicle in Mebane on Friday afternoon amid 90-degree heat, according to WTVD-TV.

First responders were unable to resuscitate the baby after receiving a 911 call around 12:30 p.m., according to the report.

A day earlier, cops were called to a Walgreens in Danielsville, Georgia and found a 12-month-old unresponsive in a car as outside temperatures reached 90 degrees around 1:30 p.m., according to WAGA-TV.

The baby’s mother works in the drug store and it was unclear how long the child was left in the car, the station said.

Investigators were probing both deaths and considering charges against the parents.

The senseless tragedies were the ninth and tenth hot car deaths in the US so far this year, according to the non-profit advocacy group Kids and Cars.

Temperatures inside cars left in the sun on hot days can easily and quickly soar north of 150 degrees, experts warn.