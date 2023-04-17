IndyCar results, points after Long Beach

IndyCar results, points standings: Andretti Autosport rebounded from a tough start to the 2023 IndyCar season with a 1-2 finish in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as Honda engines swept the top five in the 48th running of the prestigious street race.

Kyle Kirkwood won from the pole over Andretti teammate Romain Grosjean, earning his first career victory at the same track where team co-owner Michael Andretti broke through for his first IndyCar win in 1986. Mario Andretti also won three times in IndyCar at Long Beach and became the only American to win a Formula One race in the United States in 1977 when the temporary circuit was part of the F1 series.

Marcus Ericsson finished third to take the championship points lead over Pato O’Ward, who finished 17th after being involved in multiple incidents.

Andretti’s Colton Herta and Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing rounded out the top five.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 85-lap race on a 1.968-mile street course in Long Beach, California. Click here for the lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 85, Running

2. (3) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

3. (2) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 85, Running

4. (7) Colton Herta, Honda, 85, Running

5. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

6. (13) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

7. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

8. (12) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 85, Running

9. (8) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

10. (9) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (24) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

13. (15) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

14. (17) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 85, Running

15. (14) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 85, Running

16. (20) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 85, Running

17. (6) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 84, Running

18. (21) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 84, Running

19. (22) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 84, Running

20. (25) David Malukas, Honda, 84, Running

21. (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 84, Running

22. (11) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 83, Off Course

23. (27) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 83, Running

24. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 82, Running

25. (26) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 52, Running

26. (19) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 48, Mechanical

27. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 37, Mechanical

Story continues

Winner’s average speed: 97.171 mph; Time of Race: 01:43:17.3748; Margin of victory: 0.9907 seconds; Cautions: 7; Lead changes: 6; Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-21; Newgarden, 22; Canapino 23-25; Newgarden 26-51; Kirkwood 52-53; Palou 54-55; Kirkwood 56-85.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after Long Beach:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 110, O’Ward 95, Palou 91, Newgarden 89, Kirkwood 74, Dixon 72, Grosjean 71, Herta 69, McLaughlin 68, Power 68.

Rest of the standings: Malukas 63, Ilott 63, Rahal 52, Lundgaard 49, Rossi 48, Rosenqvist 44, Armstrong 43, Canapino 42, Harvey 37, Castroneves 36, Ferrucci 34, Daly 33, VeeKay 33, Pagenaud 33, Robb 32, Pedersen 26, DeFrancesco 26, Carpenter 17, Sato 5.

Next race: April 30, Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar results, points after Long Beach originally appeared on NBCSports.com