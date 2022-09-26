‘Industry’ Creators Writing Season 3 Of HBO Drama Ahead Of Renewal – The Hamden Journal

Much like the world of high-finance that the show is set in, there’s “no break” when it comes to HBO’s Industry.

The creators of the Myha’la Herrold-fronted drama series, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, revealed that they’re already writing season three, despite the series not having been officially picked up for a third season.

The series, which is a co-production between HBO and BBC, launched its second season on August 1 and finished last week. It follows a group of young bankers, including Herrold’s Harper Stern, as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

Speaking on a Dischord chat, organized by web3 newsletter Dirt, the pair talked up plans for season three.

Down said, “We’ve started writing”, while his partner Kay added, “We’ve got a v good season 3 idea”.

[SPOILER ALERT] Season two of the show ends with Herrold’s Harper Stern facing the consequences of her forging her college transcripts and is fired, while Marisa Abela’s Yasmin Kara-Hinani has been cut off by her father after she confronted him over MeToo issues.

Kay said the pacing for season two was “deliberately” stepped up. “We had a rule that we had to burn our best plot ideas as quickly as possible. Hold nothing back. Every episode should feel like a finale. We hate how slow most modern TV is,” he added.

The series also stars Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill with Jay Duplass having a big role in season two.

Created, written and executive produced by Down and Kay, Jami O’Brien writes and exec produces with Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and Ben Irving exec producing. Bad Wolf produces.