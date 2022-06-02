Indoor Mask Mandate In Los Angeles If Covid Hospitalizations Continue – The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that at the current pace of increases in local Covid-related hospitalizations, the county will move into the federal government’s “high” virus activity category within a few weeks, possibly by the end of June. Ferrer has frequently said — and repeated today — that that would trigger a return of mandatory indoor mask wearing in the county.

Projected Covid hospitalizations in L.A. County (green line) vs. the level at which mask mandate kicks in (yellow line)

LADPH



Ferrer reported a slight increase in new cases vs. last week, with just over 5,000 today. “This number is an undercount,” she noted, “since it doesn’t include positive results from over the counter tests.”

Test pos 5.3. 2 and one half times higher than one month ago. Likely attributable to increase in infections as well as decrease in testing as schools close down for the summer.