Indigo Girls Set To Perform At Sundance’s ‘Opening Night’ Celebration – The Hamden Journal

The Grammy-winning folk rock duo Indigo Girls have been tapped to perform at Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance — the fundraiser set to kick off the Sundance Film Festival, for the first time, this month.

The Opening Night event will take place in Park City on January 19, as previously announced. Honorees to be recognized that evening include Luca Guadagnino, Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu, who will respectively receive the Sundance Institute International Icon Award, the Sundance Institute Visionary Award, the Vanguard Award for nonfiction and the Vanguard Award for fiction.

Indigo Girls will be at Sundance to premiere their new documentary, It’s Only Life After All, directed by Alexandria Bombach. The film produced by Kathlyn Horan, Jess Devaney and Anya Rous allows the duo — consisting of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers — to look back on their musical partnership, their challenges, and careers spanning three decades with self-criticism, humor and honesty.

Pic premieres at Sundance at The Ray Theatre in Park City on the 19th at 4 p.m.

“We are excited to have the Indigo Girls perform at our opening night celebration and help kick off the Festival as we honor inspiring storytellers,” said Sundance Institute CEO, Joana Vicente. “Emily Saliers and Amy Ray are bold independent artists who have spent their careers using their art to make an impact, like so many of the artists supported throughout the Institute’s history. We are honored that they will be part of this special evening, joining us after Alexandria Bombach’s documentary reflecting on their influential lives, It’s Only Life After All, premieres earlier in the evening.”

“We are honored that It’s Only Life After All is premiering on opening night at Sundance Film Festival, and we look forward to playing live later that same evening,” remarked Saliers. “Sundance Institute supports the work of independent artists who bring to life the stories of the human condition. It was a leap of faith to agree to participate in a documentary about ourselves. In fact, we weren’t quite sure why we were asked! However, the entire film team earned our trust throughout, and we feel proud to offer this look into our journey.”

“While it is somewhat uncomfortable for us to be examining ourselves so deeply and publicly, the context of this community places this documentary firmly within our longview of life and art,” added Ray. “We have always hoped to be a catalyst for positive change and empower the individual to feel and celebrate their worth in this world. Director Alexandria Bombach and the rest of the queer- and women-led film team put their heart and soul behind this documentary. It has been heartening to work with them and know that we are moving towards a day when all of us are clearly seen in our humanity.”

Tickets and tables for this year’s Opening Night event are currently on sale here.

