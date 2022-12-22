IndiGo flight attendant tells passenger to ‘shut up’ in nasty row

Dramatic video shows a flight attendant laying into an insolent passenger after he allegedly made her coworker cry over a meal request — furiously telling the traveler that she is not his “servant.”

“Shut up! I am not your servant,” the IndiGo crew member snaps at the passenger in the now-viral video shared on Twitter by Indian reporter Tarun Shukla.

The fed-up flight attendant was working on IndiGo flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on Dec. 16 when the row broke out, the low-cost Indian airline confirmed in a statement to Shukla.

The tiff reportedly started over a sandwich request. Twitter / @shukla_tarun

“Stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because of you,” the unnamed airline worker continues.

“You cannot talk to the crew like that,” she yells, as another crew member attempts to calm the situation and lead her coworker away.

The shouting match erupted after the passenger asked for a sandwich and was told by the crew that they had to make sure one was available, local broadcaster NTDV reported.

The altercation devolved into a shouting match. Twitter / @shukla_tarun The footage quickly went viral on social media. Twitter / @shukla_tarun

In a statement to Shukla, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed: “The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection.”

But the worker’s response allegedly made the man irate and reduce a crew member to tears.

The second flight attendant then stepped in, asking the man to “please try to understand.”

The fight broke out on IndiGo flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi. Bloomberg via Getty Images

“There is a cart and counted meals are uplifted [on the plane],” she explains in the clip.

“Why are you yelling?” the passenger fires back.

“I am so sorry, sir, but you can not talk to the crew like that. I’m literally listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well,” she replies.

When the passenger then tells her to “shut up,” the flight attendant replies “You shut up!”

“I am an employee. I am not your servant,” she fires back, before pulling up her face mask and walking away with another flight attendant in tow.