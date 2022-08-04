Indie Stalwart ICM Agent Bart Walker To Gersh – The Hamden Journal

Bart Walker will join Gersh as Senior Partner in the New York office. He will continue to represent his esteemed clients in film, television and theatre including Oscar nominees/winners such as David Byrne, Lisa Cholodenko, Sofia Coppola, Tamara Jenkins, Spike Lee, Mira Nair, Oliver Stone and Thomas Vinterberg; Cannes, Venice and Sundance prize winners such as Mati Diop, Michel Franco, Mia Hansen-Love, Jim Jarmusch, The Kloster Brothers, and Lorenzo Vigas: and multi-hyphenate artists such as Benoit Delhomme, Iram Haq, Sally Potter, Richard Press, and Olmo Schnabel.

Walker says, “The challenge of the moment in representation is focus and advocacy that is specific to the individual clients. My clients and I are thrilled to be joining the team at Gersh. David, Bob and Leslie have created a unique environment, and the agents there have impressed me across the board with their clarity about what it means to represent artists with passion and skill. I believe this is the direction of the future.”

Gersh partners Bob Gersh, David Gersh and Leslie Siebert say, “Bart Walker is a brilliant agent with impeccable taste. The list of filmmakers he represents is formidable and we anticipate amazing integration with our existing clients. He is one of this industry’s unique agents with an expertise in sourcing financing and securing distribution. With Bart in the New York office, he will bolster Gersh’s already strong presence in talent, theatre, books to film, production and branding. We have deep respect for Bart, his clients and his experience, and we are looking forward to him becoming a leader for our company.”

Bart started his career as an entertainment attorney, at ICM’s Business Affairs, and in independent film finance and distribution with Cinecom. He worked as an agent for ICM from 1991 to 2004, rising to the head of the New York Motion Picture department. He spent three years at CAA before partnering with John Sloss at Cinetic Media in 2007. He shepherded such films as Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire, The Kids Are Alright, and the documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop. In 2010, Walker and Sloss co-founded Producers Distribution Agency, a company focused on developing alternative theatrical distribution models for independent films. Walker rejoined ICM as a partner in 2012. Known for his ability to identify and cultivate the careers of artists, Bart has been an industry leader in film sales, film financing, consulting and talent and literary representation for the past three decades. He grew up in Baltimore and is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.