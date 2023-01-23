Indiana’s well-rounded effort overwhelms Michigan, Wolverines fall, 92-83

One of the biggest games of the Big Ten women’s basketball season took place at the Crisler Center on Monday night as Kim Barnes Arico and the 13th-ranked Michigan Wolverines welcomed the sixth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
Unfortunately for Barnes Arico’s squad, Indiana’s well-rounded performance was too much for Michigan to handle, and the Wolverines suffered their fourth loss of the season.
The first quarter started out very promising for the Wolverines, but things unraveled late in the first frame. Indiana began to find its groove, and the Hoosiers found themselves with a 12-point lead after the first 10 minutes.
Michigan had an unlikely leading scorer in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs led the way with five points in the second quarter, but the Wolverines still trailed by 10 points at halftime.
Mackenzie Holmes was almost unstoppable, as the Big Ten Player of the Year candidate tallied 15 first-half points. Kiser, meanwhile, was held to four points on 1-6 shooting in the first half.
Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown each had 10 points in the first half, but Michigan lacked consistent production outside of its two guards.
In the second half, Indiana began to flex its muscle. Five different Hoosiers finished with at least seven points in the second half, and the lead grew to as many as 17 points.
Michigan continued to fight, though, and the Wolverines cut the lead to just six points on two separate occasions. Brown was clutch down the stretch, and a free throw late in the game gave the senior 31 points, which marked a new career-high.
Brown’s heroic effort didn’t result in a win, though, as Michigan dropped its fourth game of the season. The Wolverines fall to 16-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten.
The team will head east to College Park to take on the 10th-ranked Maryland Terrapins on Thursday. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it will be aired on Big Ten Network.
