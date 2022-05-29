Indianapolis 500 Sees Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson Win After Red Flag – The Hamden Journal

An all-time finish in the Indianapolis 500 saw a red flag halting the race with just four laps to go, setting up a sprint to the finish that saw Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson fend off a late charge to win.

The first Indy 500 in front of a full capacity crowd at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2019 saw a yellow flag come out on the final lap, but Ericsson was already in command.

“I was praying so hard that there was not going to be another yellow flag,” Ericsson said after his win. “But I can’t believe it. I’m so happy.” Ericsson becomes the second Swedish driver to win the Indianapolis 500.