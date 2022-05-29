Indianapolis 500 rookie Rinus VeeKay speaks after crashing out on Lap 39

Reuters

No female drivers in Indy 500 for second time in three years

The Indianapolis 500 was once the land of opportunity for women racers but for the second time in three years their will be no female drivers on the starting grid at the Brickyard when the green flag is dropped on Sunday. Pioneers such as Janet Guthrie, who became the first woman to start an Indy 500 in 1977, have left their mark on motorsport but progress recently has been more slow motion than fast track when it comes to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. In 2010 and 2011, with four women sprinkled across the 33 car fields, IndyCar appeared to be on the road to diversity that other sports were just coming to grips with.