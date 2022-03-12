Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Indiana vs Iowa prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Indiana vs Iowa Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indiana (20-12), Iowa (24-9)

Why Iowa Will Win

This Indiana thing has been cute and all, but now it has to go against a team that’s playing better than anyone in the Big Ten at the moment.

The Hawkeyes can score inside or out, they’ve crushing it from the field – the 49% against Rutgers in the 84-74 win is low for what this team’s doing lately – and it’s dead on hitting free throws.

As good as Indiana is playing, it wasn’t hitting from three in the 65-63 win over Illinois, and …

But …

Why Indiana Will Win

The defense is for real, but that’s not the only thing that’s working.

It was terrific from three against Michigan, the D played out of its mind against Illinois, and it’s got the momentum and confidence to hang around with the Hawkeyes.

As silly as that seems, it’s making a difference on defense with a little more pep and a whole lot more fire than the team seemed to play with at times in early February.

It’s simple with the Hoosiers, though. With the defense as good as it is, they’re 17-3 when they’re making 42% of their shots or more and 0-7 when their under 40%.

Iowa’s defense allows teams to hit 44% of their shots.

Indiana vs Iowa: What’s Going To Happen

Indiana has turned into the story of the Big Ten Tournament with its two big wins to keep its NCAA Tournament dreams alive. It took its game up a few notches, but Iowa is a different animal.

Yeah, Illinois was the co-Big Ten champ – regular season version – and Michigan was fired up, but Iowa is too sharp offensively and won’t buckle down the stretch.

Indiana vs Iowa: Prediction, Lines

Iowa 77, Indiana 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Indiana vs Iowa Must See Rating: 4

