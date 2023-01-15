Indiana University student stabbed in head for ‘being Chinese’

An unsuspecting Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a bus Wednesday for “being Chinese,” police said.

Billie Davis, 56, allegedly told cops she targeted the student in Bloomington for no other reason than her race.

The 18-year-old student “would be one less person to blow up our country,” Davis allegedly told police, according to court documents obtained by WRTV.

Davis — who was seen smirking in a mugshot –was originally only charged with battery until hospital workers found seven stab wounds on the victim’s head.

Police re-interviewed Davis Thursday, who then allegedly admitted to using a folding knife in the racially-charged attack, and charged her with attempted murder. It’s unclear if she will also be charged with a hate crime.

The attack was completely unprovoked, police said.

The student, who police did not name but was identified as an Indiana University student, told officers she tried to exit the bus at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, but was bludgeoned by a stranger she had not interacted with during the bus ride.

The student was waiting for the bus to open when she was brutally attacked. Bloomington Transit Facebook

Davis spontaneously struck as the student waited for the doors to open, police allege.

As her victim stayed at the scene bleeding, Davis then walked off the bus and away from the scene, footage reviewed by police show.

A witness followed Davis in order to give her location to cops.

Davis is being held at Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 surety bond and $1,000 cash bond, according to online court records.

“This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and our community,” Indiana University Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs James Wimbush said in a statement.

“No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity or heritage. Instead, the Bloomington and IU communities are stronger because of the vast diversity of identities and perspectives that make up our campus and community culture.”