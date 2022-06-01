Indiana teen allegedly told cops ‘shadowy man’ made him kill 6-year-old

An Indiana teenager who allegedly told cops “a shadowy man” made him kill a 6-year-old girl will undergo a psychological evaluation as his attorneys try to get him declared legally insane.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, will be examined by a psychiatrist and psychologist to see if he’s fit to stand trial in the March 2021 murder of young Grace Ross in the small town of New Carlisle, the South Bend Tribune reported.

The local doctors will then submit their findings to the court for review after a Tuesday order from St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford, according to the Tribune.

Anthony was 14 on March 12 when he allegedly molested and fatally strangled Grace in a wooded area of Carlisle, 15 miles outside of South Bend. Grace was reported missing by her family and her body found several hours later.

The accused killer allegedly told police that the girl followed him into the woods near the apartment complex where they both lived before he strangled her under the control of “a shadowy man,” the Tribune previously reported, citing court records. Anthony ran off and was later arrested.

Grace Ross’s body was found only hours after being reported missing. Facebook/Michelle Ross

The alleged killer claims the little girl followed him into the woods. Facebook/Nicole Ross

Anthony is being held at a youth center in Kokomo. His mother has testified in a hearing that her son is on the autism spectrum and suffers from a sensory disorder, according to the Associated Press.

The accused killer’s case was originally in youth court but has since been moved to adult court and his legal team has reportedly been planning to use an insanity defense in the case. Attorneys have also requested to have the case decided by a judge rather than a jury, the Tribune reported.

The evaluations are expected before August.

