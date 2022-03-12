Indiana, SMU lock up at-large bids, Rutgers in trouble

Starting the day as one of the “last four in,” Indiana played its way into the NCAA tournament field by upsetting Illinois in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The Hoosiers are a classic example of a power conference team that was on the outside looking in before the final week but then vault ahead of other bubble teams right before Selection Sunday. The trickle-down effect in play now shows teams that are no longer playing because they exited early in their league tourneys (ahem, Wake Forest and Xavier) watching from home in despair.

The NCAA selection committee pays attention to the entire body of work on a tournament résumé, but one game – especially at this point of the season when bubble teams are neck and neck – can be a difference-maker. We saw that with SMU. The Mustangs started as one of the “last four in” but secured their bid into the field of 68 by drubbing Tulsa. No matter what happens in the AAC tournament the rest of the way, the Mustangs needed to avoid staining their résumé and they did just that.

Last four in : Notre Dame, Rutgers, Dayton, Michigan.

First four out : Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Oklahoma.

Next four out: BYU, Wake Forest, St Louis, VCU.

Others considered: St Johns, Florida, Colorado, Santa Clara

A look at the winners and losers of the bubble (full bracket at the bottom):

Winners

► Friday’s games

Indiana. The Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11 Big Ten) picked up the Quadrant 1 victory it needed to solidify an at-large bid, upsetting Illinois 65-63 in the Big Ten tourney quarterfinals. That came after an opening-round win against fellow bubble team Michigan. Indiana has five Quadrant 1 victories, which helps offset a non-conference strength of schedule of 241. Firmly in the field, No. 11 seed.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates the win over Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Virginia Tech. The Hokies (22-12, 11-9 ACC) knocked out North Carolina in the ACC tournament semifinals to reach the championship game vs. Duke. But it may take beating the Blue Devils – and garnering the league’s automatic bid – if Virginia Tech wants to securely reach the field of 68. That’s because even though this team’s NET score of 30 is super impressive, just two Quadrant 1 victories will make it down-to-the-wire. This epic late run started for Virginia Tech with Darius Maddox’s buzzer-beating three-pointer to sink Clemson in overtime Wednesday and then another upset vs. Notre Dame in the ACC tourney quarters before toppling UNC on Friday. First four out.

SMU. The Mustangs (23-7, 13-4 American Athletic) needed to win their first game in the AAC tournament and did, routing Tulsa 83-58. SMU’s number of wins and NET in the 40s is helping to keep it safe for now, but coach Tim Jankovich’s squad only has two Quadrant 1 wins on its résumé so acquiring one more would make SMU a shoo-in for the selection committee. In the projected field, No. 11 seed.

Texas A&M. The Aggies (21-11, 9-9 SEC) came out of nowhere to enter the bubble mix, but a 67-62 upset of Auburn in the SEC tourney quarterfinals will do just that. A NET score in the 50s and three Quadrant 1 wins pair with no bad losses to make for an overall decent tourney portfolio. But it might take knocking off Arkansas in the SEC semis for Texas A&M to leapfrog other bubble teams. First four out.

Dayton. The Flyers (23-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10) avoided a résumé stain by beating UMass in its Atlantic 10 tourney opener 75-72 but now will need likely need to escape fellow bubble team Richmond to feel more comfortable on Selection Sunday. The biggest concern on Dayton’s profile is three Quadrant 4 losses. Last four in.

Saint Louis. The Billikens (23-10, 12-6 Atlantic 10) barely clipped fellow bubble team Saint Bonaventure 57-56 in the A-10 quarterfinals to keep their at-large bid chances alive. Still on the “next four out” list, Saint Louis needs to keep on winning if it wants to end on the right side of the bubble. A NET score in the 60s and just one Quadrant 1 victory are hurting Saint Louis’ chances currently. Next four out.

Losers

► Friday’s games

Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (18-13, 12-8 Big Ten) hung tight with a red-hot Iowa team but couldn’t pull out the upset in an 84-74 loss in the Big Ten quarterfinals. That means there will be major sweating for Rutgers heading into Selection Sunday. The team has a whopping six Quadrant 1 victories, which the selection committee will love. But there’s also a Quadrant 4 loss on the profile and a dreadful non-conference strength of schedule of 327 – both of which the committee will not love. Last four in.

Oklahoma. The Sooners (19-14, 7-11 Big 12) gave Texas Tech all they had in a 56-55 loss in the Big 12 tournament semifinals. That came after a momentous upset of Baylor that helped to resuscitate coach Porter Moser’s team to have at-large bid hopes. But this will be close for Oklahoma, currently one of the “first four out.” Four Quadrant 1 wins help offset a non-conference strength of schedule in the 200s. First four out.

Colorado. Another team to resuscitate its résumé on Thursday, the Buffaloes (21-11, 12-8 Pac-12) couldn’t muster up an upset of Arizona in the Pac-12 tourney semis, falling 82-72. Colorado had momentum after bouncing former bubble team Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarters. A NET score in the 70s and just one Quadrant 1 victory are hurting this team’s cause. Others considered for at-large bid.

► Thursday’s games

St. John’s. The Red Storm (17-15, 8-11 Big East) narrowly fell to Villanova 66-65 in the Big East tournament quarters and now find themselves on the wrong side of the bubble with nothing to do about it but watch other fringe teams to see if they stumble. A NET score in the 60s and a Quadrant 4 loss stand out in the wrong way on this team’s tourney portfolio so a win over Villanova would’ve done this team many favors. If only. Others considered for at-large bid.

Florida. With the postseason on the line, the Gators (19-13, 9-9 SEC) rallied to force overtime vs. Texas A&M but ultimately fell 83-80 on Thursday in the SEC tournament. That likely shoves coach Mike White’s team out of NCAA tourney contention and closer to the NIT. Florida’s NET in the 50s, poor non-conference strength of schedule, and a Quadrant 4 loss will stand out too much for the selection committee. Others considered for at-large bid.

South Carolina. The Gamecocks (18-13, 9-9 SEC) needed a win in the SEC tournament to have a shot on Selection Sunday. They laid an egg instead with a 73-51 loss to Mississippi State. Even though the team’s credentials look otherwise solid, a NET score in the 90s will stand out to the selection committee. Others considered for at-large bid.

Virginia. The Cavaliers (19-13, 12-8 ACC) are likely NIT bound after a 63-43 beatdown vs. North Carolina in the ACC tournament. Virginia’s postseason had been in jeopardy since it lost on a buzzer-beater to Florida State on Feb. 26. But coach Tony Bennett’s barely survived Louisville in a 51-50 win Wednesday in the ACC tourney. UVA needed a deep push to offset its NET score in the 70s and an ugly Quad 4 loss. On life support.

► Wednesday’s games

Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (23-9, 13-7 ACC) got upset in overtime vs. Boston College 82-77 to get eliminated from the ACC tournament in the second round. It’s the worst outcome for a team that started the day as one of the “last four in.” Now Wake Forest has been pushed to the wrong side of the bubble. There’s just one Quadrant 1 victory on the credentials and a non-conference strength of schedule that ranks 345. First four out.

Xavier. The Musketeers (18-13, 8-11 Big East) lost to Butler in the 89-82 to exit the Big East tournament in the first round. The selection committee will be relying on Xavier’s body of work from November-January to be included in the field of 68. There are still five Quadrant 1 wins on this résumé and a NET in the 40s. First four out.

NCAA Tournament language explainer:

NET stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool , which is the barometer for the selection committee. It includes game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin (capping at 10 points per game), and net offensive and defensive efficiency.

Quadrant 1 wins : Home games vs. 1-30 NET teams; Neutral-site games vs. 1-50 NET; Away games vs. 1-75 NET

Quadrant 2 wins: Home games vs. 31-75 NET; Neutral-site games vs. 51-100 NET; Away games vs. 76-135 NET

Quadrant 3 wins: Home games vs. 76-160 NET; Neutral-site games vs. 101-200 NET; Away games vs. 136-240 NET

Quadrant 4 wins: Home games vs. 161-plus NET; Neutral-site games vs. 201-plus NET; Away games vs. 241-plus NET

Note: Most statistical data is used from WarrenNolan.com. The NET rankings (NCAA Evaluation Tool) also are a reference point.

