Indiana man Justin Miller admits to killing 11-month-old girl he was babysitting

An Indiana man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing an 11-month girl he was babysitting before burying her in the woods last summer.

Justin Miller copped to the disturbing crime that left little Mercedes Lin dead as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. If the judge accepts the agreement, he could face up to 45 years behind bars.

During a Monday court appearance, Miller said he was watching the baby, a relative’s daughter, at his girlfriend’s apartment last August when he he hit the crying baby a “couple of times.”

He said he was high on synthetic marijuana at the time.

Miller added that he later discovered the toddler was dead and drove to a wooded area in Starke County to dispose of the body.

Mercedes’ body was found in woods on Aug. 18.

The baby’s grandmother, Angela Owens, blasted the plea agreement.

“I feel that he needs longer,” Owens told ABC 57, referring to the potential 45-year sentence.

“I mean, an innocent child. My innocent grandchild. How could you just do that and expect, OK, you do 45 years and get out and you’re fine?”

